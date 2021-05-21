The World's Largest Iceberg Broke Off From Antarctica — What Happens Now?

Scientists just witnessed the largest iceberg ever, called A-76, break away from Ronne's Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The gigantic frozen mass, which is approximately the same size as the state of Rhode Island, is now floating freely through Antarctica’s Weddell Sea. But what happens when an iceberg breaks off , and why do scientists think it may have happened?

Although this sounds like a seriously catastrophic happening, experts maintain that we have absolutely nothing to worry about.

“We could watch them for years and they won’t do anything and elsewhere there will be this perfectly solid ice shelf that will suddenly collapse unexpectedly,” Christopher Readinger, the lead analyst for the USNIC’s Antarctic team, told HuffPost. "[The break was] not unexpected ... but it did come out of the blue, sort of.”

