Here's the Rundown on the Watermelon Radish

Watermelon radishes are kind of spicy, but if you can't handle the heat, you can still enjoy them with a simple trick. Slice the watermelon radish bulbs in half and soak them in ice water for 20 minutes. According to Rachel Ray , this will retain all the taste and flavor of the watermelon radish, just without the kick.

Alternatively, you could avoid the hottest part of the radish flesh (the outer rim) by cutting the radish and going for the center.

It should not be too difficult to locate watermelon radishes near you. Depending on the season, big grocery store chains like Whole Foods Market and Shop Rite can carry watermelon radish. Another good bet is your local farmer’s market, farm, or specialty produce store