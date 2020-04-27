The Trump Administration Faced a Serious Loss in "The Clean Water Case of The Century"

The legal case, officially called County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund No. 18-260, took place in Maui County, Hawaii, according to The New York Times. Basically, a wastewater treatment plant was pumping millions of gallons of sewage into the ground, and some of it was seeping into the Pacific Ocean. Earthjustice lawyer David L. Henkin noted that realistically, it would "open a massive loophole for every polluter in the country to avoid regulation," and our oceans would continue to deteriorate.