After Going Extinct in the Wild, the Tequila Splitfin Is Being Reintroduced

After Going Extinct in the Wild, the Tequila Splitfin Is Being ReintroducedBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Jan. 3 2022, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
When an animal is added to the endangered species list, taking serious conservation measures is crucial, as they can prevent extinction from being an actual death sentence. There are so many animals that have gone completely extinct in the wild, but have been brought back — and the tequila splitfin is one of them. The Mexican fish species was recently reintroduced into the wild, and conservationists are super excited to see what the future holds for them.
“The project has been cited as an International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) case study for successful global reintroductions – with recent scientific studies confirming the fish are thriving and already breeding in the river,'' Chester Zoo, which has spearheaded the reintroduction project, said in a Dec. 29 statement as per ABC News.
“This is an important moment in the battle for species conservation,” Chester Zoo curator, Gerardo García, told the news outlet.
