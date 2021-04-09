La Soufrière Volcano Erupted on the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent

As previously mentioned, volcano eruptions can lead to mass destruction. The lava burns everything in its path, often traveling downhill, and decimating trees, plants, animals, homes, and beyond. Residents have already evacuated, and Venezuela has promised to provide aid after the fact, and while much damage has been done, the island of St. Vincent has seen this before.

La Soufrière’s last eruption occurred in 1979, according to New York Times. Massive amounts of debris were catapulted into the sky, but residents were safe because of a quick evacuation. Prior to that, as per CTV News, an eruption took place in 1902, killing about 1,700 people.

Hopefully, the island will make a quick recovery — we have the residents of St. Vincent in our thoughts this weekend as they recuperate from this terrible disaster.