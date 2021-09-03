Here's How the 2021 US Open Is Promoting Sustainability

As you would probably imagine, major sporting events tend to have a pretty high environmental impact. Between single-use plastic bottles, utensils from hungry spectators, and the amount of electricity that's required to power a stadium, they can be seriously wasteful. But the USTA has taken numerous measures to ensure the 2021 US Open is as low impact as possible, by implementing a wide variety of sustainability initiatives.

"The US Open is celebrating the 14th year of its sustainability initiative, continuing the tournament’s decade-plus commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the US Open and helping to create a more sustainable future for our planet," reads a statement from the organization.

With that in mind, keep reading about how they're keeping things extra green this year.