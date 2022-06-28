The Most Sustainable Cities Across the Globe

As for the sustainable cities of the future, there’s the City of Telosa. The team building the city hopes to make it “the most open, the most fair, and the most inclusive city in the world” by mixing the best elements of major cities to create a sustainable and equitable place to live. Telosa will hopefully be ready for residents to move in by 2030, and it will be built in either the Appalachian Region, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, or Utah.