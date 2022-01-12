We love a good old-fashioned celestial discovery, and it looks like a Dartmouth University undergrad student may have found something truly incredible.

Jack Parker of Dartmouth College has possibly found the solar system's smallest supermassive black hole ever, located in a dwarf galaxy Mrk 462. It's hundreds of millions of light years away from planet Earth, and not only was it a super interesting find, but it also says a lot about how supermassive black holes form.