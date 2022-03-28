Stanford University Now Fully Runs on Renewable Solar Energy

Climate change is incredibly persistent for a number of reasons — one of them being that we, as a society, are so dependent on fossil fuels and other non-renewables for energy. They are difficult to extract and release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in a huge environmental impact from start to finish.

And because it's up to big businesses to do their part to curb climate change, we're thrilled that Stanford University has fully transitioned to renewable energy, as of 2022.