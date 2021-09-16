What Is SOLVE Oregon? The Portland Organization Is Celebrating a Huge Milestone

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, SOLVE Oregon announced major news via Instagram: the organization picked up over 51,000 pounds of trash during one of its Downtown Portland Cleanup Days, alone. After starting these cleanups only a year ago, the nonprofit rounded up a whopping 5,000 volunteers, in an effort to protect the PNW's metropolitan streets.

"It’s official! Volunteers have collected more than 51,000 POUNDS of litter during SOLVE’s Downtown Portland Cleanup Day!" the post reads.