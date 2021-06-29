How Climate Change Played a Hand In the Miami Condo Collapse

There are a few factors that may have contributed to the Surfside condo collapse. On one hand, there may have been architectural problems. According to NPR, an engineering report from October 2018 noted serious structural issues , though officials from the building reportedly attended a board meeting the following month, reassuring residents everything was up to code. An investigation surrounding this matter is currently underway.

A state law mandates that all buildings citywide over 40 years old be inspected and rectified, with inspections every 10 years. Now, all residential buildings over five stories high will be audited to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"I think the people of Florida want to understand: How could this happen? And then what could we do to make sure it doesn't happen again?" Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "We'll be working on that for the long term."