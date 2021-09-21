A Volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands Erupted — And It's Still Wreaking Havoc

La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano, which is located on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, erupted on Sunday, Sept. 19 , according to WMUR. The eruption began on the southernmost part of the island, ultimately driving away 5,000 people, including 400 tourists from a nearby resort. For the entire previous week, lava had been illuminating the sky, and within the last nine days, about 25,000 earthquakes had been detected in the area. So, experts say it was a matter of time before it erupted.

The lava that was spewed from Cumbre Vieja was measured at well over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, and according to AccuWeather, it's since slowed its speed from initially moving quite quickly. However, the eruption created more fissures atop the volcano, and therefore, it's caused more lava to spew out the top. An influx of earthquakes have also ensued as a result of the chaos. So, needless to say, locals are absolutely terrified of what's to come from this natural disaster.

Live footage of the aftermath, courtesy of Reuters, below.