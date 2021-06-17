Yogis Recommend Eco-Friendly Mats for International Yoga Day (Exclusive)

Brea Johnson, who runs @heartsandbonesyoga says she used to use a Prana E.C.O. mat. They're made from non-toxic materials, 100 percent Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), and they're grippy, so you don't slide on your sweat during an intense flow sesh. However, that was the past — Johnson says she now really just flows at home without her mat, on her carpeted floors.

"When I do yoga at home, I’ll use my floor and carpet," she writes to Green Matters. "So that’s probably the most sustainable version — no mat at all!"