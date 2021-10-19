October Is Emotional Wellness Month — Follow These Instagram Accounts for a Morale Boost

The Instagram account @doot_doodles is run by a super talented art student and artist who goes by the name Caroline. Sometimes she'll post cutesy text posts about the importance of valuing your mental wellbeing, and other times, she posts adorable doodles about someone who is either going through something, or looking to overcome an obstacle. And if you want to have her art IRL, her prints are definitely something you'd want to hang in your home for a little extra positivity.