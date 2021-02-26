How to get rid of Japanese beetles:

The folks at Pests all agree that one of the most effective methods for getting rid of Japanese beetles is picking them off one by one. Japanese beetles are known for being slow and rather sluggish insects. They don’t really bite and they are particularly easy to spot while they are gnawing on our garden veggies and flowers, so picking them up and throwing them in a bucket of soapy water is an effective way to euthanize them and return them to the earth.