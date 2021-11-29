Vaquitas: The Beloved Species That May Soon Be Extinct

Like other endangered species, vaquitas are dying out due to a wide range of persistent human activities, according to biologist Jorge Urbán Ramírez, who leads the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur's marine mammal research program.

“[Vaquitas are] going extinct because of human activities, even though it could be avoided,” Ramírez told The Seattle Times in November 2021. “[Saving them] is not a priority.”