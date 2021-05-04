Biden Proposes We Phase Out Using HFCs as Refrigerants — What Will Replace Them?

Everything in your life has an environmental impact — your cleaning products, mode of transportation, and diet are a few obvious ones. But one aspect that you probably haven't considered is the impact of your refrigerator. If you live in the U.S., chances are your fridge is high-impact, due to the type of coolant American-made refrigerators use. That's why President Biden has proposed a bill that would phase out HFCs, a common refrigerant that is a significant contributor to climate change.