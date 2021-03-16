The Environmental Impact of Green Hydrogen May Not Outweigh the Price

Cost-wise, an electric heating system is, by far, the cheapest and most efficient clean heating option. A recent study published in the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) explained that air-source heat pumps — or those that are powered by electricity — are exponentially cheaper than the process of creating green hydrogen .

"We find that air-source heat pumps are the most cost-effective residential heating technology in 2050 and are at least 50 percent lower cost than the hydrogen-only technologies," the study reads.

"In a sensitivity analysis, we find that even if natural gas costs were 50 percent lower or renewable electricity prices were 50 percent higher in 2050 compared to our central assumptions, heat pumps would still be more cost-effective than hydrogen boilers or fuel cells."