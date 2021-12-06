Eco-Friendly KT Tapes for a Sustainable Recovery

For athletes, runners, physical therapy patients, and many others, kinesiology tape is an absolute necessity. Also known as recovery tape, therapeutic tape, KT tape, or by the brand name KT Tape, it can be a very helpful tool in relieving various physical pains, from muscle weakness to plantar fasciitis to surgery recovery. However, zero wasters may hesitate to use this tool, as KT tape typically includes synthetic materials and has to go straight in the trash after each use.

Fortunately, a few companies are now making eco-friendly KT tape alternatives— one of which is biodegradable and compostable — which should help make for a more sustainable recovery.