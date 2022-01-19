The Earth May Be Warming — but Its Core Is Cooling Faster Than We Thought

According to new research, the Earth’s core is cooling much faster than previously thought. And considering how bad global warming is these days, one might think that this news would be a good thing.

But, as any citizen of the year 2022 knows all too well, no good news about planet Earth is ever quite as good as it sounds. In fact, this new discovery about the Earth’s core means that our planet is actually growing a bit closer to becoming an “inactive” planet, like Mars or Mercury.