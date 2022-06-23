Juul E-Cigarettes Are Being Banned, to Protect the Health of Younger Generations

Although smoking traditional cigarettes has significantly decreased in popularity over the last several decades, it's relatively common to see teenagers — and even pre-teens — smoking e-cigarettes. Health-wise, this isn't a great sign.

Though e-cigarettes such as are touted as "healthier," they still pose health risks. And while there are age limits for purchasing them, they're still readily available to young kids, which is why the Biden administration has banned Juul's e-cigarettes.