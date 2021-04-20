Observing 420? Here Are Some Safe and Legal Deals on Cannabis Near You

Observing 420? Here Are Some Safe and Legal Deals on Cannabis Near YouBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Apr. 20 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Across the globe, April 20, or "420," is observed by many, to honor the widely beloved cannabis plant for all of the glorious psychological and medical benefits it has to offer. Whether you prefer to smoke it, ingest it, or enjoy its many dermatological benefits, there are most likely a handful of 420 deals near you — as long as cannabis is legal in your city or state, that is.
That said, here are a handful of dank 420 deals currently being offered nationwide — hopefully you're able to take advantage of some, depending on where you live. Smoke safely!
30 percent off at All N One smoke shop (Mesa and Phoenix, Ariz.)
For the last few days, both All N One smoke shop locations have been offering 30 percent off, as per AZ Central, and the deals end with a 50 percent discount on Tuesday (April 20). At the Mesa location, there will be free barbecue and live glass blowing demonstrations starting at noon local time, and the sales will last until 1 a.m., when the store closes.
Deals at The Higher Path (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Los Angeles' famous Higher Path is offering a wide variety of deals, according to the shop's site, including: four for $20 Leune pre-rolls, BOGO for $1 Three Kings pre-rolls, BOGO for $1 Fizz Sparkling water, 20 percent off Super Marshmallows, 20 off Jet Fuel 8ths, 20 percent off Tikun Olam products, 15 percent off Yummi Karma tinctures, 50 percent off STIIIZY Gold Line Live Resin Pods, and 42 percent off Dom Pen products.
Discounts at Cultivate (Leicester and Framingham, Mass.)
According to Mass Live, both Cultivate locations in Leicester and Framingham, Mass. are celebrating 4/20 by offering 20 percent off to medical patients who purchase any four edibles. Other customers can get 10 percent off purchases of $50 or more, 20 percent off purchases of $100, and 30 percent off purchases of $200.
Discounts at Bloom City Club (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Ann Arbor's Bloom City Club is offering deals from Monday, April 19 to Sunday, April 25 as per MLive, including: four dream caramels for $20, three RedBud Roots 1 gram carts for $110, three Monster 1 gram carts for $125, two Barracuda Bars for $20, a 1 cent Dream Caramel for each Element Live Resin purchased, BOGO REC Cannalicious Concentrates, and BOGO Select Carts until April 22.
20 percent off at HighKey
Because munchie snacks are a must, cookie company, HighKey is offering a special one-day baked cookie sale on 420. Customers can get 20 percent off and $4.20 shipping, as well as the “Plenty 4 20 Bundle” which includes 6 bags of cookies for only $20, saving you 30 percent. Ryan Reynolds is promoting it in the video above, so we can definitely get behind it.
20 percent off at Shop Canopy
CBD retailer Shop Canopy is offering 20 percent off all purchases on 420, as long as you use code 420 at checkout. The platform sells Martha Stewart's CBD brand, Quatreau, as well as other popular varieties such as First & Free, and more.
Canna 23 (Del City, Okla.)
Del City, Okla.'s 24-hour cannabis dispensary, Canna 23, is offering several 420 deals according to Leafly. The shop is selling a handful of strains for 47 percent off, as well as discounts on edibles, and more.
$30 off telehealth fee to get started with Veriheal
Online medical cannabis platform, Veriheal, connects patients with certified doctors to get medical marijuana cards. The process normally costs $200, but through April 24, customers can get $30 off with the code FOURTWENTY. Giftcards are also available if you'd like to treat that special someone to a medical card.
$4 off Shake Shack's limited-time Double SMOKEShack
As we said, munchies are a must, and Action Bronson teamed up with Postmates and Shake Shack to release a limited edition burger called the Double SMOKEShack. The sandwich features a double cheeseburger with Niman Ranch applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce. It's available through April 22 via Postmates for $4 off of $20 with code ACTION, and 420 lucky fans will receive a copy of the rapper's new book with their delivery.
20 percent off Happy Place CBD
CBD topical and gummy shop, Happy Place CBD, is offering 20 percent off on all purchases. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.