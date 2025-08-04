Trespassing Yellowstone Tourist Walked in a Protected Zone in Flip-Flops, Causes Backlash The man's actions were written about on a public Facebook page. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 4 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Anonymous Participant/Facebook

As if Yellowstone National Park hasn't already been making headlines for all of the wrong reasons, the popular tourist destination has received an unwanted visitor — aka a trespasser — walking confidently throughout a protected, no-limits zone in flip flops, picking up hats along his way. The man was spotted by other tourists at Yellowstone engaging in dangerous activity, but it appears he was blissfully unaware of just how risky his flip-flop adventure truly was.

Why, exactly, was this trespasser doing in a protected, no-limits zone, and did he receive any repercussions for accessing this forbidden zone? Was his only consequence having his picture taken and uploaded to an admonishing Facebook post about his activity? Below, we report on the details of the mysterious, flip-flop-wearing man at Yellowstone National Park, what he was doing in a protected, off-limits zone, and what the fallout has been as a result of his controversial actions.

A Yellowstone tourist walked across a protected zone in flip-flops.

On July 28, a man in flip-flops accessed an area of Yellowstone National Park where tourists have been forbidden from going. Other visitors took note of his odd behavior. "This man was illegally and repeatedly walking all over the bacterial mats near Grand Prismatic gathering hats that had flown off of other visitors' heads on a windy day Monday, July 28. He was walking with a woman on the boardwalk," according to the post on the Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots™! Facebook page.

As People describes the bacterial mats, they feature delicate organisms, called thermophiles, which are "incredibly sensitive to outside disturbances." The man walking in flip flops across these sensitive areas, then, "[defies] park rules and common-sense safety protocols." "Walking on the mats is considered 'thermal trespassing,' and is punishable by fines, park bans, and even jail time," according to People.

In 2024, a similar trespasser received seven days in jail and two-year ban from Yellowstone.

As of the time of this writing, the man is still being referred to as an anonymous trespasser, but were his identity to become known, he certainly could be subject to repercussions based on past precedent. In 2024, a 21-year-old trespasser received a seven-day jail sentence and a two-year ban from Yellowstone National Park after straying from designated tourist areas to be closer to Steamboat Geyser.

Viktor Pyshniuk, 21, trespassed in April to take a photo of Yellowstone’s most dangerous geyser, according to the park.



https://t.co/7EUnKUQD0L — Everett Herald (@EverettHerald) June 15, 2024

"The park rangers should have been immediately notified. Hats cannot replace a life! He’s lucky to not have been burned to death. He has now ruined the entire ecosystem of the Grand Prismatic," writes Facebook user Gailmary Harper, who noted that park rangers should take the publicly posted photos of him and attempt to track him down to facilitate his arrest.