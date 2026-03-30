Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Views of the Artemis II Launch The launch has been scheduled for April 1, 2026. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 30 2026, 6:23 p.m. ET

Space enthusiasts have a whole lot to be excited about in 2026. Not only has NASA made a major announcement about its plans for a long-term human settlement on the moon, but the space agency has also shared some of the details about its upcoming space launches, including the long-awaited trip for Artemis II. This will be NASA's first manned test flight of its Space Launch System, which involves a moon rocket and Orion capsule, which will be groundbreaking for the agency.

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Not only that, but this will be a necessary step in getting that moon settlement started, since the planned 10-day excursion will serve as a bit of a test drive for the agency's newer technology, including some deep space systems that can't readily be tested on the ground. With all of the excitement attached to this mission, it's no wonder that many people are going to be hoping to catch a glimpse of the launch. Keep reading to find out where you can watch the Artemis II launch.

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Where to watch the Artemis II launch?

Four astronauts will be onboard Artemis II when it launches, and that includes Canada's Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover. They will all arrive at the launch site on Mar. 27, 2026, as they prepare for the April 1 launch. While they will obviously have the worst view of the launch, since they'll be inside the spaceship when it takes off, there are a few places you can catch a glimpse of the action from the ground. Central Florida will have the best seats in the house.

Depending on how clear the skies are, you may be able to see a bit of the launch from the areas north and south of where the spaceship is taking off. However, you don't need to be on the ground (or to purchase tickets) to enjoy the show, since Space.com says it will be live-streaming NASA's coverage of the launch.

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Our Artemis II crew will be going around the Moon, but they'll always find their way back home 🌎



During this complex journey, the four astronauts will travel ~685,000 miles on a trajectory around the Moon and back to Earth.



See their daily agenda: https://t.co/172PVtri2Z pic.twitter.com/zsK5i6pirj — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 25, 2026

Where is Artemis II launching from?

The spaceship will be launching from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39B. Located on Florida's Space Coast, the NASA field center is located on Merritt Island on the Atlantic coast. The space center has been known to sell tickets for its visitor complex, which will allow you to get close enough to the launch site to "feel the heat," according to the space center. Unfortunately, all tickets for the Artemis II launch sold out fairly quickly.

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What is the Artemis II launch window?

As long as everyone goes according to plan — which NBC News says includes pre-launch preparations that begin on March 30, as well as cooperation from Mother Nature — the ship will launch on April 1. This will begin with the filling of the booster engines, which takes around five hours. After that, the astronauts will arrive and start getting strapped into their seats, and NASA says it will begin its livestream around 12:50 p.m. EST.