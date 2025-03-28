Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Submarine Sinks in Egypt's Red Sea This tragic incident has sent ripples through the tourism industry and raised serious questions about the safety of underwater excursions in the region. By Sarah Walsh Published March 28 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: UpSplash Submarine in use

What was meant to be an exciting underwater adventure turned into a nightmare off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt. On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the "Sindbad," a tourist submarine carrying tourists and crew members, sank approximately one kilometer from the shore, resulting in eleven fatalities and numerous injuries. This tragic incident has sent ripples through the tourism industry and raised serious questions about the safety of underwater excursions in the region.

Rescuers were able to save 39 people.

Source: Upsplash The view from inside a submarine

The submarine began its descent around 10 a.m. local time, but something went terribly wrong. Within minutes, distress signals were sent out, alerting local authorities to the unfolding crisis. The vessel carried 50 people, including people from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, as well as five Egyptian crew members. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, battling against time and the unforgiving sea to rescue as many passengers as possible.

In a heroic effort, rescuers managed to save 39 lives during the incident. Reports say that there are six confirmed fatalities, including two children, and the remaining five passengers are presumed dead. The survivors, many suffering from injuries, were transported to nearby hotels and hospitals in Hurghada. As news of the tragedy spread, families of the victims and the international community watched in horror, hoping that their loved ones were not one of the eleven people who did not survive.

This not the first maritime incident involving tourists in Egypt.

This incident has caused a severe blow to Egypt's tourism industry, which has long relied on the allure of the Red Sea's vibrant marine life. The sinking of the Sindbad submarine is not an isolated incident, as the region has witnessed several maritime accidents in recent years, including boating mishaps and shark attacks involving tourists.

Based on the available information, there is no evidence of foul play or a targeted attack. Reports suggest that the tragedy may have been due to a technical malfunction or an accidental collision with a reef. Local authorities insist that the submarine was operating with a valid license and had a properly trained captain. However, this devastating incident is igniting debate about current safety regulations and their enforcement.

Tourism experts and safety advocates are now calling for a comprehensive review of all underwater excursion operations in the area. The Egyptian government faces mounting pressure to take swift action to prevent future tragedies. As investigations into the cause of the Sindbad disaster continue, the world watches closely, hoping for answers and assurances that such a heartbreaking event will never happen again.