Aimee Bock Has Been Found Guilty of $250M Fraud — Did She Do It? Bock maintains her innocence. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 22 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: CBS

If you've never heard the name Aimee Bock, you may be wondering why she is being associated with an increased federal law enforcement presence across Minnesota that has prompted massive protests and backlash after an ICE agent was filmed killing a woman. Bock's name has become synonymous with ongoing fraud allegations that are tied to some of the state government's social services — like meal programs and housing assistance — which became essential services for some during the pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

While Bock isn't the only one facing legal troubles over potential fraudulent activities related to state and federal programs, her high profile case has drawn a lot of attention, and she was even giving a jailhouse interview in 2026, where she explained why the anger towards her may be misdirected, since the state of Minnesota should also shoulder some of the blame in the alleged misappropriation of funds scheme. You can find out more about what officials said about Aimee Bock below.

Source: Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What did Aimee Bock do?

In March 2025, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota shared a press release about the case against Aimee Bock, who was a co-defendant in a case against her and Salim Said. The release explained how Bock had been found guilty of defrauding the federal government out of $250 million after she and Said collected the money to feed local children through the program, Feeding Our Future. Instead, the federal jury found that the pair had spent the money elsewhere.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the money went into the pockets of the two co-defendants, who then spent the funds on "lavish lifestyles." The pair were convicted of using several different shell companies to hide the money that was earmarked for 91 million meals. After a six-week trial, it was determined that those numbers were lies, and Bock was found guilty of several crimes, including wire fraud, bribery, and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: We spoke with Aimee Bock, the convicted fraudster at the center of Minnesota's biggest Covid-Era scheme.



Prosecutors call her a mastermind and mob boss. Hear how she addressed those accusations-- and why she says the state bears some of the blame.



w/@JonahPKaplan pic.twitter.com/BRCayCUj9p — Michael Kaplan (@mkaplantv) January 20, 2026

Bock maintains her innocence and told CBS News that she was relying on the state to approve or deny her operations, saying that she had local officials involved every step of the way. "We told the state, this site is going to operate at this address, this time, and this number of children," she said in an interview, where she claimed even Rep. Ilhan Omar had come out to see the food program at work. However, Omar denies her involvement in the program.

Article continues below advertisement

Minnesota is dealing with ongoing complaints about COVID fraud.

While Bock's fraud case isn't the only COVID-related one, it certainly seems to be a flashpoint for the state with a large Somali immigrant population. Bock accused the state of sitting on those federal funds, and claimed that the Department of Education wasn't looking at applications from families in need. After she filed a lawsuit alleging the state was discriminating against Somali and low-income children, the COVID-19 era funds were freed up, allowing her to run her program.

@matthewarein 12/30 - Full breakdown of the Minnesota fraud story, hope it helps ♬ original sound - matthewarein