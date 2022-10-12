This Oklahoma Superfund Site Is Evidently More Dangerous Than Scientists Thought

One of the oldest superfund sites in the U.S. is evidently harming local communities more than experts previously thought. In northeastern Oklahoma lies Tar Creek Superfund site, which takes up a large potion of Ottawa county — a region known for its defunct mining towns.

That said, Local Environmental Action Demanded (LEAD) Agency recently released a report that shows high levels of toxic mining waste is more widespread, as there are toxins in the Tar Creek floodplain.