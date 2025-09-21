Meet Shift, the Browser That Measures and Offsets Your Digital Emissions When you try it out, Shift will offset a full year of your internet carbon emissions. By Green Matters Staff Published Sept. 21 2025, 6:11 p.m. ET Source: Shift

Despite many being aware of high global emissions, it can be easy to forget that every click on the internet carries an environmental cost. Shift, a modular, customizable browser, is designed for digital multitaskers who want to change how their internet usage affects emissions. With the launch of its Browsing Footprint Calculator, Shift is uncovering the hidden environmental toll of your online behavior and giving you the chance to offset it in just two minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Your Digital Life Leaves a Carbon Trail

Whether streaming online videos or holding onto years-old emails, your digital habits may be dirtier than you think. Here are some stats that show the real impact of your online activity: Streaming four hours of Netflix emits as much carbon dioxide as driving a gas-powered car for one mile.

The internet consumes 2.6 trillion liters of water annually, which is enough to fill one million Olympic swimming pools.

A one-hour Zoom call uses up to 12 liters of water, which is equivalent to running a clothes dryer for three hours.

Deleting old emails could save up to 38kg of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to powering a home for a workweek.

Source: Shift

Article continues below advertisement

It’s clear that digital activity has a tangible impact on the world. With Shift, the future of browsing not only looks better, but it serves a greater purpose for the entire planet.

The Browsing Footprint Calculator: Quick, Eye-Opening, and Actionable

Shift’s Browsing Footprint Calculator is a tool that lets you see how your digital habits stack up. It asks simple questions about your email load, AI usage, video calls, and more. The results then give an analysis of your online activity carbon footprint.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shift

Here’s the real game-changer: when you try it out, Shift will offset a full year of your internet carbon emissions, helping you neutralize your digital footprint in a matter of minutes. That means your clicks are actively contributing to positive climate action.

Article continues below advertisement

Meet the Browser Built for the Conscious User

Unlike legacy browsers that were built for a simpler internet, the Shift browser has completely reimagined how users interact with the web. The platform allows for multiple accounts, multiple apps, and multiple Spaces to keep your personal life, work, and other projects separate. It helps users save time, reduce digital clutter, and even reduce their carbon footprint.

One of its newest features is Shift’s Carbon Meter, which automatically measures and offsets your emissions in real time. No plugins or complicated settings required. It’s built-in conscientiousness.

Article continues below advertisement

Modular and Configurable: Made for Your Flow

Shift is an entirely smarter way to browse. As a truly modular browser, it lets you build your workspace from scratch. Features include a customized layout, tab structure, themes, and a search bar. Whether you’re toggling between roles, companies, or creative projects, Shift molds itself to your unique workflow.

Source: Shift

Article continues below advertisement

The Spaces feature is a dedicated workspace with unique apps, tabs, and color themes to complement different parts of your life. Their seamless app integration allows users access to over 1,500 apps and accounts without having to switch log-ins repeatedly. Shift’s easy-to-use drag-and-drop build tools let you design your own flow with intuitive blocks or choose from starter templates.

From Doomscrolling to Taking Real Action

Shift offers users a chance to take an actionable step forward with the Browsing Footprint Calculator and the browser’s Carbon Meter. Every digital decision you make can now be part of the solution, not the problem.