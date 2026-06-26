Check Your Medicine Cabinet: A Popular Antidepressant Has Been Recalled Duloxetine is also commonly sold under the brand name Cymbalta. By Mark Pygas Published June 26 2026, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Thousands of bottles of Duloxetine, a popular antidepressant also used to treat some other diseases, are being voluntarily recalled by manufacturer Towa Pharmaceutical after the affected batch of medication was found to have levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity above the Food and Drug Administration's daily recommended limit.

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What is Duloxetine?

Source: Unsplash+

Duloxetine, also commonly sold under the brand name Cymbalta, is a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI). It is prescribed to millions of patients around the world to treat major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, diabetic nerve pain, and chronic musculoskeletal pain.

Why was Duloxetine recalled?

According to the FDA recall report, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical issued a voluntary recall on 14,729 bottles of the drug; the recall revolved around lot number 241180C manufactured by Towa Pharmaceutical. The firm initiated the recall after finding the presence of N-nitroso-duloxetine impurity above the FDA-recommended interim limit.

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The FDA explains that nitrosamines can be found in many drugs and food. In drugs, they can come about as a result of the manufacturing process, or even how they are stored and packaged. Because nitrosamine impurities may increase the risk of cancer in those who are exposed to above acceptable limits of them over a prolonged period of time, the FDA has established acceptable daily intake limits and recommends that any drugs above these limits are recalled.

A popular antidepressant is being recalled because they may contain high levels of a cancer-causing compound. https://t.co/d4NDHYs69b — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) June 20, 2026

What should patients do?