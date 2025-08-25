The U.S. Has Detected It’s First Travel-Related Case of Human Screw Worm The flesh-eating parasite has devastated cattle numbers in the past. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 25 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Alexander Grey/Unsplash

The words New World screwworm are enough to drive fear into the hearts of cattle farmers across the southern states. That's because this parasitic fly has been known to completely destroy cattle herds in areas like Mexico and South America, where the screwworm originates. And while farmers have come up with some pretty ingenious ways to battle these flesh-eating parasites in the past, it looks like there's a new threat coming into the country by way of two-legged travelers.

In August 2025, the U.S. documented its first case of travel-related New World screwworm in humans when a Maryland patient was diagnosed with the pest. While the news may make those in the cattle industry sweat, it's definitely sending chills down the spines of those who want to know more about the bug and what they need to do to protect themselves. Keep reading to learn more, including what the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is saying about the winged pest.



The U.S. has detected its first case of human New World screwworm.

On Aug. 24, 2025, the Maryland Department of Health and Human Services reported the first U.S. case of New World screwworm. According to Reuters, a Maryland resident likely picked up the screwworm after returning from a trip to El Salvador. While initial reports suggested that they may have been traveling from Guatemala, the HHS rep confirmed in an email to the publication that the travel did indeed include El Salvador, which is experiencing a screwworm outbreak.

"The risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low," the representative said in the email, seemingly highlighting how there was nothing for the general public to worry about at the time.

What are screwworm symptoms in humans?

Worried about the New World screwworm despite the low risk? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are a few signs you should be on the lookout for, including: Sores that won't heal

Wounds and sores that get worse with time

Painful sores and wounds

Bleeding

Noticing the feeling of larvae moving in your skin, nose, mouth, eyes, or in a sore

Seeing the presence of screwworm maggots in or around a sore

Odor from a wound site

Fortunately, not everyone is at risk for a New World screwworm infestation. The CDC says that certain people need to be mindful of their potential for infestation, including those with a combination of risk factors, like travel to an area where the flies are known to live, an open lesion or surgical site, a weakened immune system, a condition that can cause open sores or lesions, and those who sleep outside.