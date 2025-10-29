Montego Bay Airport Among Buildings Destroyed by Hurricane Melissa Jamaica looks different in the aftermath of the storm. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 29 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: danialexandriamusic/TikTok

Hurricane Melissa made headlines as the record-breaking storm headed towards Jamaica on Oct. 28, 2025. And while experts predicted that the island would look quite different when the sun rose the following morning, nobody could've predicted exactly where, or how bad, the hurricane's path of destruction would be. While the country is still digging out from under the devastating effects of the sustained 185 mile per hour winds, we do know some of what happened during the storm.

And, sadly, it seems like one of Melissa's victims is the Montego Bay Airport, which appears to have been destroyed by the hurricane. A video from inside the Sangster International Airport has gone viral on TikTok, with many people left to wonder exactly how outside help will arrive in the ravaged region. Not only that, but now that the roads are impassable and aid cannot be flown into the northwestern part of the island, how will rescuers get in, and trapped tourists get back to their homes?



Montego Bay Airport has been destroyed by Hurricane Melissa.

TikToker @danialexandriamusic shared a video of the damage to the Sangster International Airport, which is located in Jamaica's Montego Bay. In the video, which the OP claims was sent to them by a family member, floodwaters can be seen blowing around the waiting area inside the airport. Not only that, but rainwater continued to blow in through the airport's damaged roof, which hung down from the top of the building, blowing in the gusty winds that swept through the center.

In the caption of the post, the OP shared how scared they were for the people of Jamaica, and how it was clear that the country would need a lot of help rebuilding after the storm. They also had a message for anyone who may fly into the country to film the hurricane damage for profit, warning them against complaining about a lack of services in the hard-hit region. The video was shared by several different accounts on TikTok, each of which generated a lot of support for the people of Jamaica.

@danialexandriamusic I was just sent this footage by a family member. This is what the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay looks like right now is basically destroyed. I am so scared for my family and It is very clear Jamaica is going to need a lot of help after this. If you are one you the dumb people who decided to fly down knowing there was a hurricane and are now complaining about the “lack of service” you are getting while on your “vacation” from the bottom of my heart F you! I truly hope everyone stays as safe as they can and praying my family is safe. #Jamacia #HurricaneMelissa #jamaicatiktok #montegobay #Family ♬ original sound - Dani & Eevee 🇨🇦

How many airports are in Jamaica?

According to the Sandals' website, there are just three international airports in the entire country of Jamaica, and they include Montego Bay's Sangster International, Boscobel's Ian Fleming International Airport, and Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport. Sandals says that Sangster is the country's most popular airport, and it tends to be where many vacationers fly in and out of.