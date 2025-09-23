Don’t Panic, but NASA Is Tracking a Bus-Sized Asteroid Heading Towards Earth The asteroid is 23 feet in diameter. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 23 2025, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: NASA/Unsplash

A massive asteroid is heading towards Earth, and scientists say there is nothing that can be done to stop it. While that sounds like the plot of a hit action movie from the 1990s, it's also the reality for those living on our planet. But, unlike the movies, this asteroid will remain far enough away that we won't have to worry about any near-Earth collisions. Still, the details surrounding the asteroid, including the size and just how close it will pass, make it an interesting one to observe.

And, according to NASA experts, it's not even the only noteworthy space rock passing by our planet in September 2025. In fact, it sounds like outer space is going to be very busy as September comes to an end. You can learn more about the massive asteroid headed towards Earth below, including what other flying debris has NASA's attention.

Source: NASA/Unsplash

Asteroid 2021 R16 is headed towards Earth.

According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), a 23-foot-wide asteroid with the nickname 2021 R16 will pass within 2.41 million miles of Earth. Data shared by CNEOS shows the asteroid passing by during the evening of Sept. 23, 2025. According to the Space Reference website, this is considered an Apollo-class asteroid, which is the term for asteroids whose paths take them into the Earth's orbit.

There are approximately 18,232 Apollo-class Asteroids being tracked in the database, which the organization says consists of 1,302,506. That means that this type of asteroid is rare, and only makes up 1.4 percent of the total tracked asteroids. But, rare doesn't mean dangerous, and the asteroid isn't expected to collide with the planet on this trip, or any of the future trips which experts say will bring it back our way in the years 2131, 2134, and 2137.

Source: NASA Hubble Space Telescope/Unsplash

What other asteroids are being tracked right now?

While it's always a little nerve-wracking to hear an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, it's not always a reason to sound the alarm. In fact, Newsweek reports that NASA has its eyes on a few other space rocks zooming around out there. These include a 660-foot-wide asteroid called 2022 SW12 and a 21-foot one known as 2025 SP3, both of which passed by Earth in the early hours of Sept. 23, 2025. Then there are the asteroids that haven't even gotten here yet, including a 420-foot-wide one.

@wired The latest observations from NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have revealed there is a 0.28 percent chance that the asteroid 2024 YR4 will strike Earth in 2032, down from a historic high of 3.1 percent earlier this week. At 40m to 100m wide, the asteroid, first detected late last year, was estimated to be large enough to destroy a city with a direct hit. On average, asteroids this size only strike Earth once every few thousand years. Speaking to WIRED’s sister publication Ars Technica, Robin George Andrews, the author of the recently published book How to Kill an Asteroid, explained why the impact odds kept on changing. “The odds have fluctuated in both directions over the last few weeks, but overall, they have risen; that’s because the amount of uncertainty astronomers have as to its true orbit has shrunk, but Earth has yet to completely fall out of that zone of uncertainty. As a proportion of the remaining uncertainty, Earth is taking up more space, so for now, its odds are rising,” he said. “Think of it like a beam of light coming out of the front of that asteroid. That beam of light shrinks as we get to know its orbit better, but if Earth is yet to fall out of that beam, it takes up proportionally more space. So, for a while, the asteroid’s impact odds rise. It’s very likely that, with sufficient observations, Earth will fall out of that shrinking beam of light eventually, and the impact odds will suddenly fall to zero. The alternative, of course, is that they’ll rise close to 100 percent.” ♬ original sound - WIRED.COM

NASA is also monitoring 2025 SR3, which is also expected to pass by at some point on September 23, 2025. Asteroids — which are made from rocky materials that were left from when the solar system was formed some 4.6 billion years ago — come and go all the time. And while some of them will come close (although, 2.41 million miles may not sound close) the chances of one hitting our planet are relatively low.