A New Las Vegas Dayclub Is Ditching the Plastic-Pool-Party Aesthetic for Natural Materials and Year-Round Use OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar opens at Caesars Palace this May with a build that leans on teak, stacked stone, and woven hyacinth, plus an open-air design built to operate beyond the traditional pool season By Green Matters Staff Published May 11 2026, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

Las Vegas has a complicated reputation when it comes to sustainability. The Strip is famous for its excess. Lights that never turn off. Fountains in the desert. Pool parties in 110-degree heat. So when a major new venue launches with a design philosophy that leans into natural materials and extended seasonal use, it's worth a closer look.

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That's exactly what's happening at Caesars Palace this May. Tao Group Hospitality is opening OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, a 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex built directly on Las Vegas Boulevard. And while the venue's grand opening weekend is making headlines for its DJ lineup and a planned world-record motorcycle jump, the design choices baked into the project tell a quieter, more interesting story.

A Build That Leans on Natural Materials

Designed in collaboration with Rockwell Group, OMNIA Dayclub draws inspiration from the elegance of European beach clubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. That aesthetic translates directly into the materials chosen for the venue. Teak wood. Stacked stone. Woven hyacinth. Rich emerald accents.

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Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

These aren't just design flourishes. They're materials with longer life cycles than the synthetic alternatives that dominate a lot of modern hospitality builds. Teak, in particular, is known for its durability and resistance to weather. Stone is essentially a one-time material decision that can last for the life of a building. Woven hyacinth, a natural plant fiber, brings texture without relying on plastics. In a hospitality industry that often defaults to disposable and replaceable, choosing materials with longer life spans matters. It's the kind of decision that doesn't get a press release of its own, but it's the kind of decision that adds up.

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Built to Operate Year-Round, Not Just for Pool Season

One of the more interesting structural choices at OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is that the upper deck, OMNIA Skybar, is designed to operate year-round as an alfresco destination for food, drink, and Strip views.

That matters more than it might sound. Traditional dayclubs in Las Vegas operate on a seasonal model, which means the infrastructure, staffing, and energy investment all sit largely dormant for half the year. A venue designed to function across all four seasons is a venue that gets more use out of every square foot it built, every fixture it installed, and every system it powered up. Less waste in the build-to-utilization ratio is a quieter form of efficiency, but it's a real one.

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Indoor-Outdoor Design and Natural Light

The venue is fundamentally an open-air space. Two organically shaped central pools anchor the main level, surrounded by custom daybeds, banquettes, and private cabanas. The upper deck features tiered seating beneath cream-and-jade umbrellas, with shaded sightlines across the entire venue. For most of the venue's operating hours, the design relies on natural sunlight rather than artificial lighting. In the desert, where the sun is one of the most abundant resources available, leaning into natural light during daytime operations is a meaningful design choice.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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A Local Economic Engine

Beyond the materials and the design, there's the broader question of what a project like this means for the people who live and work in Las Vegas. Hospitality is the largest employer in Nevada, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the state. A new 46,000-square-foot venue means hundreds of new positions in food service, bartending, security, production, maintenance, hospitality management, and adjacent roles. Those are jobs that stay local, support local families, and feed back into the Las Vegas economy.

When connected via dedicated bridge to OMNIA Nightclub, the combined day-to-night ecosystem spans 121,000 square feet, one of the largest integrated entertainment footprints on the Strip. That scale creates sustained, year-round employment opportunities that tend to be more stable than the seasonal hospitality jobs that dominate a lot of resort towns.

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The Caesars Palace Anniversary Context

The OMNIA Dayclub debut arrives as Caesars Palace celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026, and the framing from leadership has been consistent: this is about building something that lasts. "We've continually redefined the luxury experience through intentional enhancements to the resort, and we're elated to introduce OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar with our tremendous partners at Tao Group Hospitality," said Sean McBurney, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "This dynamic addition reflects our ongoing commitment to create unforgettable memories for our guests to last another six decades and beyond." The phrase "another six decades" is worth sitting with. In an industry where venues are routinely demolished and rebuilt every 15 to 20 years, designing for longevity is itself a sustainability decision. Buildings that last reduce the embodied carbon cost of constant teardown-and-rebuild cycles.

Why Any of This Matters

The hospitality industry has historically not been a leader on environmental considerations, and Las Vegas in particular has a complicated track record. So it's worth being honest. OMNIA Dayclub is not being marketed as a sustainability project, and the press materials don't make environmental claims.

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Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

But the design choices that are being made (natural materials with long life cycles, year-round operational use, open-air construction that leverages natural light, partnerships built around longevity rather than disposability) are the kinds of choices that quietly shift the industry in a better direction. When major operators in entertainment-driven cities start defaulting to durable materials and extended-use design, it normalizes those choices for the next generation of venues that get built. That's how industry standards actually move. Not through one project that brands itself as green, but through enough projects that simply build with longevity in mind.

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