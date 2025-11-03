Jamaica Is in Recovery Mode Now That Hurricane Melissa Has Moved Out of the Region The island will forever be changed by the record-breaking storm. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 3 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: cnn.com

The end of October 2025 brought devastation to Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a record-breaking Category 5 storm. The hurricane barreled across the western side of the island, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake, as it weakened slightly before turning its sights on other islands in the Caribbean, including Cuba, the Bahamas, and more. However, there's no denying that Jamaica saw the worst of the storm, which saw sustained wind speeds of 185 miles per hour.

Article continues below advertisement

The record-breaking storm caused catastrophic damage, which many outside of the island were only able to see after the clouds literally cleared following the storm. So, what does Jamaica look like after Hurricane Melissa? Keep reading to learn the latest about the condition of the island, including the rising death toll that seems to tick a little bit higher every time rescuers are able to access the more heavily damaged parts of the island that remained cut off after the storm.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Jamaica look like after Hurricane Melissa?

In the days leading up to Hurricane Melissa's landfall, experts warned that the island would likely be forever changed after the storm made its way across Jamaica. In fact, some experts said that the path of the eye would create a swath of destruction similar to what you'd expect to see following a tornado. After reports began coming out of Jamaica, it was clear that those predictions weren't too far off.

From the destruction of the West Coast's most prolific international airport to the loss of public utilities like electricity and water, the beloved island hardly resembles what it looked like prior to the storm. According to ABC News, about 500,000 people on the island were without power on Oct. 30, 2025, and 13,000 remained in shelters. The Prime Minister took a tour of the island via helicopter once conditions improved, which is when he discovered that Black River was mostly destroyed.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being the hardest hit area — initial reports indicate that approximately 90 percent of all buildings in Black River and St. Elizabeth had experienced some sort of damage — it was far from the only place touched by the storm. Several coastal areas of the island saw storm surges of 13 feet, prompting the Prime Minister to declare the whole country a disaster area.

Article continues below advertisement

Even with things as dire as they are, it doesn't exactly sound like help is on the way, since many of the country's local response and rescue teams, like local police and fire, were also taken out during the storm. Additionally, many of the country's communication systems remained disabled in the days following the storm.

@cbsmornings At least 19 people died after Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica this week. More than half of the island has no power or a working water system. In Black River, which the Jamaican government has described as Melissa's "ground zero," people are scrambling for relief. #hurricane #storm #weather #jamaica ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

Article continues below advertisement

What is the death toll from Hurricane Melissa?

Experts warn that we'll be receiving updated numbers on the storm's death toll for a while due to the severity and extent of the destruction. However, as of Nov. 1, 2025, numbers had already started trickling in, with an estimated total death toll reaching 60 in the first few days after the storm.