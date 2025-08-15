Jury Finds Meta Violated Flo Period Tracker Users' Privacy in Lawsuit Verdict — What Happens Now? In California, each violation of the Invasion of Privacy Act could result in a $5,000 penalty. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 15 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Flo

The Flo period tracking app's involvement in a lengthy legal battle has come to an end. The company — which allowed people to enter information about their menstrual cycle in order to track their period, identify patterns, and even predict fertility windows — was accused of sharing private user data with several tech companies. Flo, Google, Meta, and Flurry were all named in a 2021 lawsuit filed by users, who say that their data had been used for targeted advertising without their consent.

Article continues below advertisement

This was in direct conflict with Flo's user agreement, which said it would keep the sensitive data about people's reproductive health private. While Flo, Google, and Flurry reached a settlement outside of the trial, Meta remained in the legal hot seat and was subject to a trial by jury. On Aug. 11, 2025, the jury reached a verdict in the Flo period tracker lawsuit. Here's everything we know about what they decided.

Source: Flo

Article continues below advertisement

Users filed a lawsuit against Flo after they claim their personal reproductive healthcare information was shared with advertisers.

According to The Verge, Flo users say that their data was shared by the period tracker from November 2016 to February 2019. During that time, the lawsuit alleged that Flo users' data was shared with the tech companies for the purpose of targeted advertising. This prompted the users to come together to file a class action lawsuit against the company in 2021. The jury finally reached a verdict in August 2025, agreeing with the claims from the Flo users.

They found a "preponderance" of evidence, according to The Verge, and said it was clear that Meta had "intentionally eavesdropped on and/or recorded conversations using an electronic device,” without the consent or knowledge of the app's users. This is a violation of California's Invasion of Privacy Act and the state's wiretap law.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently a Californian jury found Meta in violation of users' privacy in a class-action lawsuit brought by users of period tracking app Flo. 👀 — Privacy International (@privacyint) August 13, 2025

How much money will Flo users be awarded as part of the lawsuit?

It took the jury a very long time to reach their verdict, so it stands to reason that it may take them a little bit to figure out the financial compensation portion of their decision as well. While no number was given alongside of the August finding, The Verge estimates that Flo's financial obligation could turn into a significant one. That's because the state of California says that each violation of the Invasion of Privacy Act could result in a $5,000 penalty.

Article continues below advertisement

The Flo users in the lawsuit number in the millions, meaning the company could be looking at an eyewatering amount. But that doesn't mean everyone should expect a huge payday as a result of the lawsuit. The Verge reports that Meta objected to the verdict after it was handed down, which means there is a significant chance that the company will appeal the decision.

I used Flo well over 10 years ago. I really think they are tracking me on Apple.

I get cyclic ad for pregnancy tests- baby related ads then perimenopause related ads on the last week of my cycle.

I'm deleting @Meta apps now, bye. pic.twitter.com/Pltk3kwMAn — Candyce, the homeschool supremacist. (@Curiouscandyce) August 14, 2025