Burning Man Attendees Face Intense Dust Storms — Is the Festival Canceled?

The fact may be that tourism on the Las Vegas Strip is in steep decline, but that trend hasn't stopped countless attendees from coming through Nevada to attend Burning Man and dumping unholy amounts of trash each year. Unfortunately for the countless event goers, the summer weather and strong winds throughout the state are often brutal. TikTok user didinailsny1, sadly, experienced the devastating dust storms that occur throughout Nevada on occasion while attending Burning Man.

If you have not yet seen clips of the brutal winds that took hold of Burning Man this summer, you are in for quite a shocking scene. Many have wondered if Burning Man is cancelled due to strong winds and dust storms. Below, we report on the status of Burning Man 2025, and whether or not dust storms have waylaid the event and resulted in its cancellation.

A dust storm occurred at Burning Man 2025.

According to a TikTok posted by didinailsny1 on August 25, a dust storm occurred within the first 30 seconds of Burning Man 2025. Per the Burning Man website, the event began on August 24 and will conclude on September 1. "Why do people go to burning man lmao" one user wrote in response, which garnered almost 7,000 likes. "Totally optional experience btw," another user wrote to the approval of nearly 37,000 likes.

Is Burning Man cancelled?

Burning Man has not been cancelled. According to the Black Rock City weather dashboard website, "The Gate to Black Rock City is open. Drive carefully, obey all traffic laws, and respect our neighbors as you pass through Wadsworth, Nixon, Empire, and Gerlach."

Indeed, the fact that a dust storm occurred at Burning Man is nothing new or unexpected to those who have attended in the past, as well as those who live throughout the state of Nevada. "What!?! Sand!?! In the desert?? How shocking" the top comment on didinailsny1's TikTok post, which has earned nearly 44,000 likes, reads. "Mind you EVERY YEAR this events happen they all complain about the EXACT same things but still go," another comment attests.

In the TikTok above, several Burning Man attendees are seen shielding their faces from the dust storm brewing. "We just got out from burner express bus and got stuck in 30 seconds in the middle of [the] storm without anything," didinailsny1 writes. "Wait, you went to Burning Man without any goggles or a mask?" one user mockingly commented, which highlights the ignorance of countless attendees who show up to the desert city in the middle of summer without the proper attire and protection.

