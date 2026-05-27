People Want To Know the Truth About Donald Trump’s Three-Hour Visit to Walter Reed He was heading in for his fourth medical exam since he returned to office. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 27 2026, 5:35 p.m. ET Source: History in HD/Unsplash

On May 26, 2026, Donald Trump made yet another trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what turned into a three-hour visit. The public reacted to the news that he was heading in for his fourth medical exam since he returned to office with renewed skepticism about the 79-year-old's health and fitness. This has prompted a public outcry for more transparency from the president and his administration, including about his mental health and his level of cognitive function.

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But while people are asking for a health update about Donald Trump, it doesn't seem like they are going to get much more than the tweet that the president put out quickly after his visit, where he claimed that he was in perfect health. As such, there is a renewed interest in whether or not the president is fit to serve. Keep reading to learn more about what they are saying about Donald Trump's health, including whether there are plans to release any of his test results from the visit.

Source: MEGA President Trump is returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had a semiannual physical in October 2025

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People want to see an update about Donald Trump's health.

Trump will turn 80 in June, which has many wondering if he still has what it takes to run the highest office in the country, especially after making so many trips to the healthcare facility for supposedly "preventative" checkups. According to PBS, this was the fourth time he's made such a trip to the health center, which seems unusual for a sitting president. Additionally, the publication noted that typically, the White House will release some of the details of the visit to voters.

At his age, PBS says that it likely should include some more in-depth testing of the president's heart, cancer screenings, and a cognitive assessment. However, no details have been released about what the visit actually included. Instead, a spokesperson for the president simply said that he "remains in excellent health." However, people doubt that based on his appearances during his second term, which include instances of falling asleep during televised meetings or press conferences.

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Donald Trump shared a health update after another visit to Walter Reed Medical Center today https://t.co/cwisdJVmVE — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 26, 2026

Here's what we know about Donald Trump's physical assessment in 2026.

The president released a medical report in April 2025. Then, in July, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with a condition that causes blood to pool in the veins, known as chronic venous insufficiency. People have speculated about whether or not this is the reason that the president appears to have swollen calves, ankles, and feet in some of his appearances. Then, in October of 2025, the president's doctor released a statement saying he was in "exceptional health," according to PBS.

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However, 2026 hasn't included much disclosure from the White House, and people are eager to hear from the president's doctors so they can decide for themselves whether his health is really living up to his claims.

Source: MEGA DONALD TRUMP departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his annual physical examination in May 2026