Detroit Zoo Makes ‘Otter-ly’ Cute Announcement About New Arrivals "In otter news… Kalee and Gus... have welcomed three healthy pups." By Lauren Wellbank Published April 22 2026, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: dertroitzoo/instagram.com

The Detroit Zoo is celebrating in a big way after announcing the births of three new baby river otters. The happy news came on April 21, 2026, when the zoo's Instagram account posted a series of photos of the newly minted family of five. And while we couldn't stop obsessing over just how tiny these little pups are (wait until you see how little they look while being held by caretakers), it's also really interesting to learn what is going to come next for these little guys.

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That's because the three new bundles of joy won't be up for visitors anytime soon, so they'll be tucked away behind the scenes for a bit. Fans of the growing family will have to get their updates from zookeepers at the Detroit Zoo in the meantime, which is exactly where we learned about how well the new babies are doing when it comes to hitting their milestones. Want to learn more about this fuzzy new family? Keep reading to learn more about the otter-ly cute new Detroit Zoo residents.

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The Detroit Zoo has announced the birth of three new otter pups.

On April 21, 2026, the Detroit Zoo delighted its Instagram followers with a series of photos of the new otter family. "In otter news… Big, adorable news from the Detroit Zoo — Kalee and Gus, the North American river otters, have welcomed three healthy pups," the post began, before explaining that the three babies and mom had been removed from the enclosure that visitors can access and put in a secure area where they have a little peace and privacy. Dad is also doing well and is in another location.

That's because male otters don't really have much to do with the raising of their children, according to the National Zoo, which notes that some river otters will chase their mates away until the pups are weaned and ready to leave the den. Typically, the babies will then remain with the family unit until their parents are ready to start trying for another litter, at which time the babies are often considered sexually mature enough to go off and start their own families in the wild.

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The new pups may not be the only river otters arriving in the spring.

While Kalee and Gus are captive river otters, and don't always follow all of the same rules and traditions that their wild counterparts do, there are likely going to be plenty of river otter babies arriving on the scene around the same time as their new litter. That's because river otters tend to reproduce at the end of winter or the start of spring, according to SUNY ESF. That means that their babies typically arrive right around the end of March or April.