David Duong: From Refugee Roots to Environmental Stewardship “You have to go step by step. If you do that, the future will open.” By Mark Pygas Published Jan. 28 2026, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: California Waste Solutions (CWS)

Waste management is one of the least visible but most consequential environmental systems shaping public health, climate impact, and daily life in major cities. When waste breaks down in landfills, it can release methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Poorly controlled sites can also leak contaminated runoff into waterways. David Duong has built his career in waste management with a focus on modern systems designed to reduce those risks.

Article continues below advertisement

David’s first venture began in 1983 with the formation of the CoGiDo Paper Corporation, launched with just $700 and one used truck. After the company was sold in 1989, David and his family founded California Waste Solutions (CWS) in 1992, starting with eight used trucks and a shared commitment to hard work and integrity. With support from his family, including his eldest son, Michael, and his younger siblings, Kristina and Victor, they transformed CWS into a major environmental company, showing that humble beginnings are no barrier if you are determined to succeed.

Source: California Waste Solutions (CWS)

Article continues below advertisement

More Than Just Trash

The nickname “David Duong King of Trash” stays with you. It also points to an industry that is essential for public health and climate outcomes. Waste systems affect whether landfill gas is captured or released, and whether runoff is treated or allowed to reach local waterways. Duong has run his business with a focus on integrity, and his companies aim to improve how waste is handled so impacts on nearby communities are reduced. The numbers show the scale of the company’s work. The CWS San Jose operation processes 1,300 tons per week in San Jose and about 1,000 tons per week in Oakland.

Bridging Two Separate Worlds

But David Duong didn’t limit his vision to just the US. In a move to help his homeland, he founded Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS), a company that introduced modern environmental practices and technologies to Vietnam, where it handles up to 7,500 tons of waste daily in Ho Chi Minh City. For fast-growing cities, that kind of infrastructure matters because older waste systems can allow methane and other landfill gases to escape, and they can increase long-term risks for surrounding neighborhoods.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: California Waste Solutions (CWS)

He eventually developed the Da Phuoc Integrated Waste Management Facility, a state-of-the-art sanitary landfill recognized as one of the most advanced in Southeast Asia. Its engineered systems, including covered operations, modern leachate treatment, and landfill gas collection, help keep contaminated runoff out of water sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For nearby residents, these upgrades can translate to cleaner air, lower health risks, and less strain on surrounding ecosystems. Today, he leads projects such as the Long An Green Environmental Technology Park, a new-generation integrated waste management facility designed to use advanced technologies and expand the range of services available to customers and the surrounding community.

Article continues below advertisement

A Story Documented in Film

The upcoming film by Errol Webber, The King of Trash documentary, will cover the family’s refugee escape from Vietnam and their rebuilding in America, alongside the rise of modern waste management. In the context of sustainability, the larger point is that waste infrastructure shapes environmental outcomes. When systems are designed well, they can reduce methane emissions, treat runoff, and limit long-term exposure risks for surrounding communities.

Source: California Waste Solutions (CWS)