Chinese Booster Rocket Debris Spirals Towards Earth — Here’s What You Should Know

Most space junk is harmless to life on Earth, but it depends on the size of said debris. Large pieces could pose a risk, especially if controlled reentry isn't possible — which is why many are concerned about remnants of a Chinese booster rocket, Long March 5B, which is heading towards Earth.

Debris will most likely land in the Global South — hopefully into the ocean somewhere. But because it could theoretically land in an inhabited area, many are concerned about the damage it could do.