Yellowstone Visitors Witness Child’s Frightening Bison Encounter By Mark Pygas Published Aug. 4 2026, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

People and wild animals are increasingly coming into contact as we encroach into more and more of their land. Unfortunately, this has led to an increase in deaths and injuries. One such incident is going viral online after a video posted online showed a bison chasing after a young child at Yellowstone National Park.

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Video footage shows a bison charging a child at Yellowstone National Park

In the video posted online, captured by Brittany Peteler, visitors at Yellowstone National Park can be seen walking very closely to a bison. In the footage, a woman can be seen walking past the bison before another group, including several children, attempts to do the same.

@cnn A child had a close encounter with a bison in Yellowstone National Park in July after running past the animal while with a group. The incident comes weeks after a bison tossed a grandfather into the air at the park. #bison #yellowstone ♬ original sound - CNN - CNN

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As the group get closer, one of the children begins to run, prompting the bison to give chase for several before giving up. "Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," officials said in regard to the footage. "They are unpredictable, can run three times faster than humans, and will defend their space when threatened. Wild animals can be aggressive when people do not respect their space. Visitors are responsible for staying at least 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes."

This incident comes just weeks after a grandfather was tossed in the air by a bison

@cbsnews The 65-year-old man who was flipped eight feet in the air by a bison this month at Yellowstone National Park shared his story from his hospital bed. Carl Isom-McDaniel broke his femur in four places, had surgery and is now recovering at a Montana hospital. “They move faster than you could ever imagine,” Isom-McDaniel said. #bison #yellowstone #yellowstonenationalpark ♬ original sound - cbsnews

In July 2026, a 65-year-old grandfather sustained injuries after being rammed and knocked into the air by a bison at Yellowstone. In a video of the incident, Carl Isom-McDaniel and his grandson can be seen taking photos of the bison a good distance away from the animal before the animal suddenly charged the pair.

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"The bison hooked him with his left horn on his hip and tossed him in the air," witness Mike Macleod told the Cowboy State Daily, a local paper. "He made a perfect flip and landed on his side." Macleod added: "He was in a lot of pain with his leg, and otherwise he was conscious the whole time, in good spirits, joking."