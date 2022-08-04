Parts of Boston’s Charles River Drying Up Amid Ongoing Droughts

Although parts of the Midwest are currently under water, many states along the West and East Coasts are suffering from extreme drought.

And while the water shortages on the East coast aren't nearly as bad as they are in California, Arizona, and Nevada, several U.S. East coast cities are experiencing some of the worst droughts on record. The drought in Boston's Charles River, for example, has caused water levels to plunge. And as a result, local ecosystems are suffering tremendously.