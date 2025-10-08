Marineland Canada Threatens To Euthanize 30 Whales if Canada Doesn’t Provide Funding Marineland Canada has been criticized for the poor living conditions provided to the whales. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 8 2025, 5:43 p.m. ET Source: marinelandofcanada/Instagram

The topic of marine life born into, bred, and/or living in captivity at amusement parks is one of the most infuriating ones in the animal welfare world, given the horrific living conditions at these types of places. At Marineland Canada, for example, 30 beluga whales living in captivity and inhumane conditions are at risk of being euthanized unless the amusement park's demands are met. What has Marineland Canada said to this point, and what has the Canadian government's response been?

Are 30 beluga whales living in captivity at Marineland Canada really fated to be euthanized? Is anyone, save for the Canadian government, able to step in and rescue these beluga whales being used as pawns in funding negotiations? We answer these questions, and more, below. Let's dive in and explore what's really going down at Marineland Canada and whether or not these 30 beluga whales are about to be euthanized.

Marineland Canada threatens to euthanize its whales.

According to a report in The Guardian, Marineland Canada has threatened to euthanize 30 beluga whales living in poor conditions in captivity at the Ontario-based amusement park unless and until the Canadian government steps in and provides financial support to the amusement park. "The warning comes after the country’s fisheries minister blocked the transfer of the captive whales to a theme park in China," per the report.

Marineland Canada did not open this summer, and in preparation for a sale, operations are closing. Earlier this year, a lawyer representing the park said Marineland Canada is preparing to remove the animals remaining in captivity at the amusement park.

"Twenty whales, 19 belugas, and one orca have died at the park since 2019, according to documents compiled by the Canadian Press," per the report. According to another story published on Oct. 1 in The Guardian, the Canadian government expressed concerns that the 30 beluga whales at Marineland Canada would only undergo further mistreatment if the transfer to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China were approved.

“I could not in good conscience approve an export that would perpetuate the treatment these belugas have endured,” Canada's federal minister of fisheries, Joanne Thompson, said. “To approve the request would have meant a continued life in captivity and a return to public entertainment. Like many of you, I am angered that these whales have lived a life of captivity, and as a result, their health has deteriorated.”

Per The Guardian, Marineland Canada warned that if the park did not receive financial assistance for the whales, or if their export to another country wasn't approved by Oct. 7, the whales would be euthanized. A day later, and there have been no updates regarding whether or not the Canadian government capitulated to the amusement park's demands or if the whales have been euthanized.