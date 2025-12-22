Bella Torres Is Turning the Body That Made Her Famous Into the Farm She’s Always Wanted "My beautiful livestock farm full of animals and the tranquility of the countryside." By Green Matters Staff Published Dec. 22 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Bella Torres

Most people know Linda Vargas as Bella Torres, the model who gained over 1 million followers in just over a year, reaching audiences from the United States to India. What her followers don't realize is that every post, every photoshoot, and every negative experience shopping for clothes that don’t fit her busty figure exists to fund a single goal: buying a livestock farm.

"Sometimes I wish I didn't have my breasts," Vargas says. “I have always found it difficult to find clothes that fit me, and this has led me to feel uncomfortable with this part of my body.”

While she’s navigating the real-world complications that come with, she’s building an agricultural business plan. Vargas traces her dream back to her grandfather, who awakened her love for cattle ranching.

Source: Bella Torres

A few years ago, a friend who has since tragically passed away convinced her to enter this industry. Then she met her audiovisual producer, who became instrumental in her growth strategy. "If you want something to grow big, you need to have the right people around you, both professionally and personally," she explained.

The timeline is striking. In just over a year, she expanded from unknown content creator to over 1 million followers across international markets. Her entire platform was built with clear purpose: funding "my beautiful livestock farm full of animals and the tranquility of the countryside."