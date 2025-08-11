Criminal Anna Delvey and Her Crew Endanger Bunnies After Photoshoot; Drama Ensues Delvey's assistant admitted to dumping the bunnies. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 11 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Convicted fraudster Anna Delvey is a criminal who is glamorized and adored by far too many people. Attesting to her indescribable ability to make fans despite the dastardly deeds of her past, Delvey has made the rounds on television and has amassed a sizable following on social media. In a move that should shock no one, Delvey and her crew endangered the lives of multiple bunnies following a photoshoot at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, N.Y.

If you have not yet heard about the Anna Delvey bunny drama, you're in for quite a frustrating story. Despite Delvey's dubious distinction as a criminal with a large following on social media, she can now add "endangering the lives of animals, all for a photoshoot" to her resume. Below, we report on the details of the Delvey bunny drama, as well as how social media discovered what Delvey and her crew had done. Keep reading to learn more about what exactly occurred at Prospect Park.

Anna Delvey bunny drama, explained.

On August 10, X user @zedonarrival noted that "if anyone cares about local drama, three bunnies were dumped in Prospect Park and, after cross-examining their fur colors, people found out they were the same ones used by Anna Delvey’s team for her photoshoot," followed by a crying emoji. The X user included screenshots of Delvey's Instagram post along with a screenshot of a post imploring others to help locate the domesticated bunnies who were dumped in Prospect Park.

if anyone cares about local drama, three bunnies were dumped in prospect park and, after cross examining their fur colors, people found out they were the same ones used by anna delvey’s team for her photoshoot 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hhj2tZcCHu — no (@zedonarrival) August 11, 2025

"These animals were left in a park to die right after this photoshoot. Living things are not your photo props," wrote Instagram user Alison Kuo on Delvey's Instagram post. Another user, Ellen Park, commented: "and then you dumped them in the park? Absolutely inhumane."

According to the follow-up post above from @zedonarrival, "the bunnies were found eventually, but not until after the assistant finally admitted he panicked and dumped them (after lying profusely and fabricating evidence of their wellbeing when asked)." Thankfully, some extremely dedicated social media users worked together to not only identify the threatening situation, but to locate the bunnies and facilitate their rescue.

the bunnies were found eventually but not until after the assistant finally admitted he panicked and dumped them (after lying profusely and fabricating evidence of their wellbeing when asked) pic.twitter.com/jjUnmjuUXD — no (@zedonarrival) August 11, 2025

According to the post above from mizmiyuki, "Reunited this bunny family. We found Parker (right) early last week and Moon Parkour mid-week last week, and finally the grey rabbit today. Thank you to the rabbit community in NYC for everything you’ve done to help: reporting the sightings, going to the park to help find them, offering to foster, etc." The post was flooded with positive comments thanking mizmiyuki for her generosity and lamenting the dangers Delvey put the bunnies through.

