April Payout Expected for Claimants in LensCrafters AccuFit Class Action Lawsuit You may receive up to $50 as a claimant. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 15 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: lenscrafters/Instagram

As major manufacturers and retailers continue to eschew quality assurance and predictably cut corners at every step possible, consumers and attorneys, in turn, have been filing class action lawsuits en masse. For LensCrafters patients who purchased glasses after being fitted with AccuFit, a class action lawsuit ensued following dubious claims about just how effective the AccuFit system could be.

If you became a claimant in this class action lawsuit, you have likely been waiting impatiently for updates as to when a settlement would be reached and when the payout would be distributed. Thankfully, April 2025 is expected to bring about a resolution for claimants. Keep reading to learn more about the settlement and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Source: Wesley Tingey/Unsplash

All about the AccuFit class action lawsuit:

According to ClassAction.org, in 2017, multiple class action lawsuits were filed against LensCrafters, a subsidiary of Luxottica Retail North America. Claims that the AccuFit Digital Measurement System could measure patients' eyes with five times the precision of traditional methods were assessed to be dubious, as ClassAction.org explains, which resulted in the class action lawsuit.

Per the official website created in conjunction with the class action lawsuit, the case was filed through the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and is entitled Ariza et al v. Luxottica Retail North America. Patients who purchased prescription glasses after utilizing the AccuFit system between Sept. 5, 2013 and Sept. 20, 2023, were considered eligible to join the class action lawsuit.

If you bought prescription eyeglasses in the U.S. from LensCrafters after being fitted with AccuFit, you may be entitled to a share of a recent $39 million settlement.https://t.co/D88mbNNRr9 — ClassAction.org (@ClassAction_org) May 1, 2024

AccuFit is a system utilized by LensCrafters.

Per ClassAction.org, the AccuFit Digital Measurement System debuted at some point around 2011, and the alleged efficacy of the system began being marketed to LensCrafters' customers. With eye care professionals touting the benefits of a system that was allegedly five times more precise than traditional methods of eye measurements, it's understandable why many LensCrafters customers were motivated to pay more for prescription glasses after utilizing the AccuFit system.

"Plaintiffs allege that these representations were false because LensCrafters never updated its manufacturing process to manufacture glasses to a 0.1mm specification, and doing so would not have been clinically significant," the class action lawsuit's frequently asked questions page states. "Plaintiffs allege that consumers paid more than they would have if these representations had never been made."

LensCrafters customers might see a cut of the proposed $39 million AccuFit class action lawsuit settlement come spring. Here's how to apply.https://t.co/cs54J3uttZ — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) January 7, 2024

AccuFit settlement payout date:

The settlement set forth by the plaintiffs and LensCrafters in June 2023 was preliminarily approved in September 2023. Since January 2024, claimants involved in the class action lawsuit have been under the impression that they may be paid out a portion of the $39 million settlement, a sum agreed upon by the two parties. The entry of the Final Approval Order occurred on Sept. 27, 2024, and the deadline for LensCrafters customers to submit claims followed 30 days later.