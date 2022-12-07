5 Facts About Pearl Harbor, As We Remember What Took Place 81 Years Ago

The USS Arizona, which sunk as a result of being torpedoed, has leaked half a gallon of oil every single day since 1941. In fact, according to Civil Beat, thousands of gallons of oil were spilled into the ocean that day, causing a massive fire that lasted two days after the attack. And as you'd imagine, this has resulted in serious environmental fallout — which is still the case today. The NPS estimates it could even continue leaking for the next 500 years.