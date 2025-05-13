A Real Life 'The Birds' Moment — 22 Birds Fly Into a Woman’s Home The chimney swift is considered a Bird of Conservation Concern. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 13 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: elliegandy4/TikTok

One woman is sharing her story after she says 22 chimney swift birds made their way uninvited into her home. She captured the saga on TikTok, showing her followers the large collection of birds, even getting up close and personal with some of the winged visitors. Unlike the horror movies where we've seen something like this play out before, it seems like this incident was concluded without any bloodshed, even if both the homeowner and the birds were a little shook up afterwards.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what's the deal with the 22 birds that flew into one woman's home? And what were they looking for? Keep reading to learn more about the story, including the plight facing the adorable little chimney swifts.

Source: Kai Butcher/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Approximately 22 chimney swift birds flew into a woman's house.

TikToker @elliegandy4 shared a short video with her followers, which featured a stunning 22 birds that were perched in different areas of her home. She documented them as they sat on the floor, hung out on bookshelves, and even clung to the hinge between her door frame and the open door. Viewers can clearly hear her gasping and muttering under her breath in the video as she makes her way further into her home, where even more birds can be spotted.

Towards the end of the clip, she stops at one bird in particular and puts her hand out to give him a reassuring rub, telling both herself and the bird that "it's been a really weird night" as a dog barks frantically in the background. With over 30,000 comments as of the time of publication, this story quickly made the rounds, with people jumping into the comments to ask questions and share their thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement

Several people joked about the arrival of the birds, with one person asking, "Why are they all acting like they aren't in your house." Meanwhile, another person commented that the way the OP panicked and then pet the bird was "so real." Eventually, someone had some real advice for the OP, writing, "Lil chimney swifts! Call your local wildlife rehab or game warden if possible because they’re listed as endangered! Shocking that they went too far, lol."

Article continues below advertisement

Chimney swifts are known for flying into chimneys.

As that one commenter explained, these birds are most likely chimney swifts, which get their name thanks to the fact that they hang out inside and around brick chimneys. Unfortunately for the OP, it seems like the birds flew into her chimney and they just kept going, landing inside of her home instead of hanging out inside of the stack.

Do chimney swifts have feet? = a popular Google question. (Yes.) Please witness the small, mighty, anisodactyl feet of chimney swift fledglings, who cling to the wall beside their nest before they are ready to fly. Thanks to our 3 assistants for demonstrating.



🎥: @tristanahigg pic.twitter.com/zIXbAlamlK — Wild Bird Fund (@wildbirdfund) July 29, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the population of these birds is on a serious decline due to the destruction of their habitats, which include old hallowed out trees in large forests in addition to chimneys. As such, these cute little critters are now on the Bird of Conservation Concern list, and they can be found on the Species of Greatest Conservation Need list in 22 states.