Uranus Enters Gemini in 2025 — Here's What That Means For You and History
Gemini is known as the great communicator, meaning this could be a time for shifting conversations and concepts.
Published July 18 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET
Those who follow the zodiac believe that when Uranus enters the sign of Gemini, it sets off a chain reaction. They strongly believe that the star signs hold sway over the natural order of things, and can influence everything from our reliance on gas-powered vehicles to whether or not our long-term relationships can turn into something more... or fizzle out completely.
During the summer of 2025, Uranus will enter the twin sign of Gemini, which experts say can completely change the way we interact with the world around us, thanks to Gemini's strong involvement with all things communication. Interested in learning more? Here's everything we know about what it means when Uranus enters Gemini.
What does it mean when Uranus is in Gemini?
Uranus is moving through the constellation of Gemini beginning in July 2025. It will briefly move into Taurus on Nov. 7, 2025, but then it will return to Gemini in April 2026, where Newsweek says it will remain until May 2033.
Transitions like this happen with all planets as they rotate around the sun, with some arriving and staying in one zodiac sign for longer than others.
Given that each planet comes with its own mythology, and each zodiac has its own characteristics, people believe that this holds special significance. That's because Uranus is strongly associated with rebellion, sudden change, and innovation, according to an expert who spoke with the magazine.
Gemini comes along with its own set of influences as well, thanks to the zodiac sign's own quirks. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Gemini is known as the great communicator, and it's thought of as inventive, curious, and even quick-thinking.
That means that we can look forward to changes in things associated with the sign, and that includes innovations in travel, technology and maybe even education.
Just don't expect to see those changes happen quickly. According to the almanac, it takes several months for the planet to move through Gemini, so we may not even start to see any of the expected changes until Uranus is more than halfway through the zodiac.
Famous dates in history when Uranus was in Gemini.
There are some that are dreading this change due to what has happened in the past when Uranus was in Gemini. In fact, some of the previous dates were tied to massive geopolitical moments, leaving some worried about what that could mean in our current political climate.
For example, several wars — including the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and World War II — all took place during this transitional period.
According to the almanac, while we shouldn't expect the previous years of turmoil for Uranus in Gemini to be repeated because the stars are literally aligning. Instead, the publication invites people to be more wary of the information they are viewing online, as Uranus' reputation as being the rebel planet could cause disinformation campaigns to run more rampant.
Then again, the result of the changing planetary positions could bring nothing new at all.