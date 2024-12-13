Over 2 Million Stanley Mugs Recalled After Faulty Lids Cause Burns 38 people worldwide have reported burn injuries. By Anna Garrison Published Dec. 13 2024, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Natilyn Hicks Photography / Unsplash

Whether you've bought into the hype or found Stanley cups convenient for your day-to-day, there's no denying these giant, reusable stainless steel tumblers have taken the public by storm. While there have been valid criticisms of the Stanley craze fueling consumerism and waste, there is another reason to be wary of Stanley cups: faulty lids.

On Dec. 12, 2024, the company voluntarily recalled all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs in the United States for loose lids leading to burn injuries. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the recall, including what to do if you have the recalled lids.

The Stanley cup recall list is expansive.

According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Stanley is recalling all of its Switchback and Trigger Action products due to loose lids. The product numbers include: Switchback (12 oz) with the product ID 20-01437

Switchback (16 oz) with the product IDs 20-01436 and 20-02211

Trigger Action (12 oz) with the product IDs 20-02033, 20-02779, and 20-02825

Trigger Action (16 oz) with the product IDs 20-02030, 20-02745, and 20-02957

Trigger Action (20 oz) with the product IDs 20-02034 and 20-02746

According to the recall posting, the lid became hazardous because "these mugs' lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard." Stanley has received 91 notices reporting injury or illness "resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention."

Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action products have been sold in supermarkets such as Target, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Amazon.com from June 2016 until December 2024. They were available in a range of colors including black, white, and green. The mugs were sold for between $20 and $50 and made in China.

What should I do if I have purchased a recalled Stanley mug?